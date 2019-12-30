Menu
Crime

Teen stabbed outside Ipswich unit complex

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
30th Dec 2019 8:00 AM
POLICE have charged a 17-year-old boy after a teenager sustained a serious stab wound outside a unit complex in North Booval on Saturday night.

It will be alleged around 11.30pm the boy was said to have forced an 18-year-old man out of a vehicle on Gledson St before "stabbing" him in the abdomen with a broken glass bottle.

A struggle ensued between the two teenagers, when the 17-year-old fell onto broken glass on the drive way.

The 18-year-old man was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The 17-year-old, who was believed to be known to the victim, was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

He has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

