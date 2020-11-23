Menu
A teenager was assaulted at Noosa Schoolies’ celebrations on Sunday night.
News

Teen hospitalised after reported Schoolies assault

23rd Nov 2020 8:00 AM
A teenager was taken to hospital following a reported assault at Noosa's Schoolies celebrations on Sunday night.

Paramedics were called to the incident on Noosa Dr and Hastings St about 9.20pm, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

The male teenager was in a stable condition and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

A police spokesman said the matter was being looked in to.

More to come.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

