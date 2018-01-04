Teen in massive national production is 'born to perform'

SUMMER LOVING: Noosa teen Kelsey Hannah is heading to Sydney to perform in Grease.

SUMMER LOVING: Noosa teen Kelsey Hannah is heading to Sydney to perform in Grease. Contributed

NOOSA teenager Kelsey Hannah jetted off to Sydney this week to be a part of the world's largest production of Grease, Grease - the Arena Experience.

Kelsey is part of the 500-strong mass ensemble and will spend the next two and a half weeks in rehearsals before the January 19 and 20 performances.

The 16-year-old Noosa District State High School student will be performing at Qudos Arena alongside many well know performers including Isaiah Firebrace (XFactor), Beau Ryan (The Footy Show) and Courtney Act (Australian Idol).

Her mother Donna Hannah said Kelsey was born to perform.

"She's been singing, dancing and acting since she was four years old and is very passionate about the performing arts,” Mrs Hannah said.

"She's performed in Cats, Hairspray and now Grease with Harvest Rain and after the Brisbane performances (of Grease), they asked her if she wanted to be a part of it in Sydney.

"She's headed down there on her own.

"That's the great thing about the performing arts, it teaches them great life skills like time management, independence, fitting in and they make lifelong friendships,” she said.

Kelsey's passion is musical theatre and while she loves anything musical, her favourite is Legally Blonde.

She is an industry triple threat studying dance and performing at Performing Arts Factory, Noosa and music and singing at Hamburger Productions, Doonan.

In 2016 she completed a Cert III in dance at ADPI, Brisbane.

She plans to further her studies in performing arts when she finishes school this year and dreams of working in the industry full-time.