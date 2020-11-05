Menu
FILE PHOTO: A teenager was taken to hospital after falling from a high ropes course at Noosa North Shore on Wednesday.
News

Teen injured after falling from high ropes course

Ashley Carter
5th Nov 2020 7:00 AM
A teenager was taken to hospital on Wednesday evening after falling about 10m from a high ropes course at Noosa North Shore.

A Queensland Ambulance Service representative said paramedics were called to the incident off Beach Rd about 5.15pm.

Parents ‘disgusted’ as dad arrested over school parking

The male teen sustained back and neck injuries but was in a stable condition.

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

More to come.

