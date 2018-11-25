Menu
Login
News

‘There’s a screw sticking out of your face’

by Heather McNab
25th Nov 2018 7:00 PM
A teen has been arrested after a girl was hospitalised following a random attack at Cessnock yesterday. Picture: Facebook
A teen has been arrested after a girl was hospitalised following a random attack at Cessnock yesterday. Picture: Facebook

A teenage girl has undergone surgery after she was allegedly attacked with a makeshift blow dart in the NSW Hunter region.

Candi Hawtin, 15, was walking with friends along Wollombi Road in Cessnock on Saturday night when a vehicle stopped and a youth allegedly discharged an object.

"I just thought someone had flicked me with a branch in the side of the face," Candi told 9News.

"I was like 'what is it?' and my friend Jayde said 'there's a screw sticking out of your face' and I just started freaking out."

Police will allege she was struck in the face with a makeshift blow dart.

A 17-year-old male has been arrested and remains in custody.

blow dart injured screw

Top Stories

    Claptos crossing the Atlantic

    Claptos crossing the Atlantic

    News Noosa's own Claptomaniacs play Tewantin Noosa RSL Saturday

    • 25th Nov 2018 7:00 PM
    Group helping businesses to grow

    Group helping businesses to grow

    News Business Mentoring Noosa celebrate its success.

    Five things to do this week

    Five things to do this week

    News See what's happening around the Noosa region this week

    What's on this week in the shire

    What's on this week in the shire

    News This week's gig guide

    Local Partners