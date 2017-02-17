Teen killed in midweek crash

POLICE are yet to identify a 19-year-old Noosaville woman who died when her car and a truck collided on Walter Hay Dr at Doonan around 3.30pm on Wednesday. Peak hour traffic was turned around as the busy road that links Noosa with Maroochydore was closed for almost four hours while an oil spill was contained and cleaned up.

The sedan and truck, as well as debris from both vehicles that was scattered for hundreds of metres, also had to be removed before the road was reopened.

The teen, who was believed to have been driving south in a red Hyundai sedan, appeared to cross the centre line into the path of the truck, according to one eyewitness who declined to be named. Her vehicle was extensively damaged and she died at the scene.

The truck driver was taken to Nambour Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was released later on Wednesday night.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.