Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Townsville Forensic Crash Unit were called to a rural property west of Townsville where a 15-year-old girl had been killed in a farming accident.
Townsville Forensic Crash Unit were called to a rural property west of Townsville where a 15-year-old girl had been killed in a farming accident.
News

Teen killed in tragic farm accident

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
27th Sep 2020 3:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been killed and her sibling flown to hospital after a tragic farm accident west of Townsville.

The Forensic Crash Unit were called to a cattle station, about 170km north of Charters Towers, about 10pm on Friday night where a 15-year-old girl was killed.

A spokesman from Queensland Police said the girl and her sister were sitting in the tray of a ute that was attempting to tow a bogged vehicle out of mud when things went wrong.

The snatch rope between the cars snapped, and struck the girl in the chest.

She died at the scene.

The girl's sister was injured and flown to Townsville University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Teen killed in tragic farm accident

More Stories

accident death editors picks emergency tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MEGA GALLERY: 150+ photos of Coast hockey deciders

        Premium Content MEGA GALLERY: 150+ photos of Coast hockey deciders

        Hockey Stellar goals, big tackles and sizzling shootouts made for an exciting day of hockey yesterday, with teams fighting hard to claim grand final bragging rights.

        Man, two young girls missing from Nambour found safe

        Man, two young girls missing from Nambour found safe

        News The man and two girls, aged 9 and 5, reported missing from Nambour on Tuesday...

        Entrepreneur starts fresh on Coast after COVID business loss

        Premium Content Entrepreneur starts fresh on Coast after COVID business loss

        Careers Melbourne man who lost everything to start new life on the Coast

        Why you shouldn’t pay for a car without seeing it first

        Premium Content Why you shouldn’t pay for a car without seeing it first

        News Coast buyers are being urged to be smarter with online car sales