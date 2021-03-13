Menu
Two people have been taken to hospital after a near-drowning. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Health

Teen, man, rushed to hospital after near drowning

Matty Holdsworth
13th Mar 2021 6:19 PM
A teenage boy and a man have been taken to hospital after a near drowning incident at Tewantin this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to a waterway off the esplanade at Tewantin about 3.46pm.

She said crews took the boy and man to Nambour Hospital following the incident near the Tewantin ferry.

The pair were taken in stable conditions and believed to have been “a bit exhausted”.

She said the boy was aged in his teens and the man in his 40s.

nambour general hospital noosa drowning qas sunshine coast tewantin
The Sunshine Coast Daily

