Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
HOSPITAL TRANSFER: The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is currently preparing a teenager injured in a motorcycle crash at 1am on November 25, to be transferred to the Gold Coast University Hospital.
HOSPITAL TRANSFER: The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is currently preparing a teenager injured in a motorcycle crash at 1am on November 25, to be transferred to the Gold Coast University Hospital.
News

Teen motorcyclist flown to hospital with head trauma

Alison Paterson
25th Nov 2020 10:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AFTER a serious single vehicle crash, a teenage motorcycle driver was being transferred to Gold Coast University by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.

Northern NSW Helicopter Rescue Service s[spokesman Jimmy Keough said a crew was currently conducting an urgent inter hospital retrieval from Lismore Base Hospital to Gold Coast University.

"This is for a 17 year old male suffering a serious head injury following a motorcycle crash in the early hours of this morning in Lismore," he said.

"The male will be stabilised at Lismore by the helicopter critical care medical team prior to being flown direct to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition."

According to Ambulance NSW the incident occurred at 1am this morning at the roundabout of Oliver Ave and Pineapple Dve, Goonellabah.

Four road ambulance crews attended the incident and the teenager was taken to Lismore Base hospital.

It is understood police also attended.

lismore base hospital northern rivers crime news single-motorcycle crash westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Migration agent thrives despite border lockdown

        Premium Content Migration agent thrives despite border lockdown

        Business It’s hard to imagine a tougher job at present than running a migration agency with Australia’s international borders all but closed to most of the world.

        Christmas convoy offers an emergency response

        Premium Content Christmas convoy offers an emergency response

        News With many community events forced to cancel in Noosa for health reasons, Noosa...

        Munster to unleash bit of cricket magic in Noosa

        Premium Content Munster to unleash bit of cricket magic in Noosa

        News A State of Origin hero will get to unleash talents of a different kind when he hits...

        'Supercells possible': Severe storm warning issued

        Premium Content 'Supercells possible': Severe storm warning issued

        Weather Schoolies warned as large hail, destructive winds possible for SEQ