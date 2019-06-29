Teen opera singer joins 2019 Noosa alive! program

19-year-old opera singer Emma Tomlinson is performing as part of Noosa alive! this year.

TEEN opera singer Emma Bridget Tomlinson is making her debut performance at Noosa Alive! this year, performing Opera Funk at Noosa Arts Theatre on Saturday, July 27.

Joining the Noosa 19-year-old on stage will be opera composer Sean Peter Ross and music icon Peter Koppes of The Church.

Opera Funk promises to be an evening of belcanto bliss opera with a twist of jazz broadway classics, contemporary pop and a selection of Emma's original songs.

Emma, who was taught the technique of Bel Canto by Maggie Noonan, said she loves to experiment with indie, rock, jazz, pop, opera and classical crossover.

"I was so thrilled to be asked to be a part of Noosa alive! this year,” said Emma, who is currently studying a Bachelor of Creative Industries, majoring in music at the University of Sunshine Coast.

"I perform every Friday evening at Matt Galinski's View Restaurant in Noosa's Peppers Resort & Villas and have been involved in a variety of national productions like X-Factor, Creative Generation, Deep Blue Orchestra and in various big bands as their jazz vocalist, but being asked to perform in this nationally-recognised festival in my home town is a dream come true.”

Opera Funk was first performed at Cooran's Memorial School of the Arts Hall supported by the Cooran acoustic night.

Using the elaborate architecturally designed high timber ceilings to experiment in sound technology, Emma said she was able to explore various timbres without the aid of a studio.

This resulted in a diverse performance combining opera with a contemporary twist, co-produced and directed with her mother Danielle Tomlinson.

Music and art have been Emma's salvation since being diagnosed with high functioning Aspergers at the age of four.

"Music and art have allowed me to express and understand emotions, plus saved me from extreme bullying,” she said.

Emma has been appointed as Youth Music Mentor for Noosa's Chamber of Commerce in association with Noosa Council.

Emma is now affiliated with Australia's first trauma centre Sarz Sanctuary, using music once again as salvation and a path to harmonious healing, and Jade's Legacy which is a foundation created to introduce mandatory defensive driving courses for young L-Platers to reduce unnecessary road fatalities.

She is also an ambassador for Autism Queensland and an advocate for females with ASD and disabilities proving that with determination, love and insightful support you can achieve your dreams.

"I pour all my emotions into my melodies and lyrics, composing what not only relates to me but can relate to others,” Emma said.

"I feel honoured to present my friends and mentors Sean Ross and Australian Musical Hall of fame musician Peter Koppes as my guest accompanying performers.

"Maggie, Peter and Sean have inspired the creation of my original compositions ensuring I maintain focus on the organic development of my vocals, melodies and lyrics so that a unique edge is created and applied to each and every song.”

Buy tickets ($35) online at www.thej.com.au/opera-funk-bel-canto/