Teen photographer’s whale of a shot was ‘pure luck’

He has only been taking photos for 12 months, but Noosa photographer Daron Price has already captured an image he’ll be proud of for years to come.

The 19-year-old invested in the cheapest drone camera he could get his hands on, after his brother grew tired of him borrowing his camera.

The teen photographer is fascinated by ocean shots.

“I got into it from all the great Instagram photos I was seeing,” Mr Price said.

“My first drone camera cost me around $600.”

The teen photographer certainly has an eye for outstanding photos, but even he was amazed with his shot of a whale and its calf at Sunrise Beach on the weekend.

Teen photographer Daron Price's 'lucky' whales image caught with a drone.

“We had heard about whale sightings in that area,” he said.

“We literally pulled up and my girlfriend spotted the whales within 10 minutes of arriving.

“It was pure luck. I was so stoked.”

With plans to embark on a road trip around the country, the ocean-loving photographer was looking forward to capturing some of Australia’s beautiful landscape.

“One place that really stands out is Western Australia and its crystal-clear water,” he said.

“Up north too, it’s so beautiful.”