Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 15-year-old Camira boy has been charged after the events.
A 15-year-old Camira boy has been charged after the events.
Crime

Teen robs ride-share driver at shopping centre

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
2nd Jan 2020 6:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy has been charged after allegedly robbing a driver at knifepoint in Springfield Lakes yesterday.

It will be alleged at around 4.55pm a 36-year-old man operating as part of a ride-sharing service transported a 15-year-old boy from Durack to a shopping centre on Commercial Drive.

Upon arrival the boy allegedly produced a knife and ordered the driver out of his car.

It is further alleged the 15-year-old drove the vehicle into the shopping centre, took the man's wallet from the car and attended a supermarket where he purchased a number of items.

Police attended the scene and arrested a boy a short time later.

A 15-year-old Camira boy has been charged with two counts of fraud and one count each of armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and driving unlicensed.

More Stories

Show More
court news crimes ride share robbery
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Industrial property snapped up for $1.21m at auction

        premium_icon Industrial property snapped up for $1.21m at auction

        Property An interstate investor has snapped up a Coolum Beach industrial property for $1.21 million under the hammer.

        This would ‘seal a road to ruin’ - mayor

        premium_icon This would ‘seal a road to ruin’ - mayor

        News Noosa road debate hits a bumpy section as candidate and mayor hit diverging...

        Serious charges laid over alleged NYE attack

        premium_icon Serious charges laid over alleged NYE attack

        Breaking Two men face serious assault charges after an alleged New Year’s Eve attack that...

        Claptomaniacs to return to popular venue

        Claptomaniacs to return to popular venue

        News Local well-loved band the Claptomaniacs are set to play in Tewantin come...