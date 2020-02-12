Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
WEAPON: Cody George pleaded guilty to having a knife in a public place.
WEAPON: Cody George pleaded guilty to having a knife in a public place.
News

Teen says Gatton is unsafe, carries knife for protection

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
12th Feb 2020 4:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"THE Lockyer Valley is not a safe place."

This is Cody George's take on the region and why the 19-year-old carries a gold-coloured knife in his bag.

Police stopped George at the College View BP at 11pm on January 19.

When they walked in, they noticed two men who suddenly seemed "uncomfortable".

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor told Gatton Magistrates Court the pair were seated in the restaurant section carrying small shoulder bags.

"They appeared disturbed by police presence so police exited the service station and waited for the pair to approach their own vehicle," Sgt Windsor said.

When George and his companion walked from the shop back to a car outside, police approached them.

The officers detained the car and searched the bags George and his friend had with them in the petrol station.

"In (George's) shoulder bag, they found a gold-coloured folding knife," Sgt Windsor said.

The court heard George told police the reason he had the knife was because the Lockyer Valley was not a safe place and he was carrying the knife for self-defence.

The court heard George had a history of drug use - and was currently on probation - but his lawyer said George was clean at the moment.

Magistrate Kay Ryan told George he only had a short criminal history but noted he had been put on probation in November.

"There's nobody here from Probation and Parole today but I take it they probably won't be doing anything other than giving you a caution about this matter," Ms Ryan said.

George was fined $300 and the knife was ordered to be destroyed.

A conviction was not recorded.

court crimes self defence
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Iconic jewellers losing their shine with younger shoppers

        premium_icon Iconic jewellers losing their shine with younger shoppers

        Business Younger consumers are turning their backs on jewellers such as Wallace Bishop and Prouds, according to one export. How do these brands regain their shine?

        First chef hat for popular hotel restaurnt

        premium_icon First chef hat for popular hotel restaurnt

        News Noosa eateries clean up at 2020 Australian Good Food Guide Chef Hat Awards.

        Rains stave off water restrictions

        premium_icon Rains stave off water restrictions

        Weather Rain saves thousands from water restrictions.

        Mozzie control cops harsh public ‘spray’

        premium_icon Mozzie control cops harsh public ‘spray’

        News Noosa Council has defended its use of aerial controls to try and stop major virus...