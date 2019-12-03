Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
P-plater Joe Max Lawrence Morley returned a breath alcohol concentration of 0.162 per cent when pulled over by police at Cooroy.
P-plater Joe Max Lawrence Morley returned a breath alcohol concentration of 0.162 per cent when pulled over by police at Cooroy.
Crime

Teen sentenced for high-range drink driving

Felicity Ripper
3rd Dec 2019 2:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER was found to be high-range drink driving when his unregistered ute was pulled over by police.

Joe Max Lawrence Morley, 18, was driving on Elm St at Cooroy about 9.40pm on November 20 when he was pulled over by police conducting random breath tests.

Morley was supposed to have a breath alcohol concentration of zero due to his provisional licence.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said he returned a breath alcohol concentration of 0.162 per cent.

At Noosa Magistrates Court yesterday he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor and driving an unregistered vehicle.

He was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for a further six months.

The conviction was recorded.

driving while under the influence of liquor high range drink driving p-plater teenager
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen rides wave of confidence after strong nationals start

        premium_icon Teen rides wave of confidence after strong nationals start

        Surfing Noosa's Giorgia Lorentson says she's riding a wave of confidence after making an early impact among the country’s best at the Australian Junior Surfing Titles.

        'Dramatic changes' slammed as balcony ban fears ignite

        premium_icon 'Dramatic changes' slammed as balcony ban fears ignite

        News Claims of a Noosa balcony ban creates waves with local traders.

        Sekisui ‘too big’ for retail quality, court hears

        premium_icon Sekisui ‘too big’ for retail quality, court hears

        News Allegations development not 'high quality' slung around

        Frenchies brings the taste of Paris to Coast

        premium_icon Frenchies brings the taste of Paris to Coast

        News New venue has been inspired by Paris’s popular neighbourhood brasseries.