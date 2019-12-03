Teen sentenced for high-range drink driving

P-plater Joe Max Lawrence Morley returned a breath alcohol concentration of 0.162 per cent when pulled over by police at Cooroy.

A TEENAGER was found to be high-range drink driving when his unregistered ute was pulled over by police.

Joe Max Lawrence Morley, 18, was driving on Elm St at Cooroy about 9.40pm on November 20 when he was pulled over by police conducting random breath tests.

Morley was supposed to have a breath alcohol concentration of zero due to his provisional licence.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said he returned a breath alcohol concentration of 0.162 per cent.

At Noosa Magistrates Court yesterday he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor and driving an unregistered vehicle.

He was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for a further six months.

The conviction was recorded.