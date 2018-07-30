Menu
Login
Crime

Teen stabbed in the chest during disturbance

Frances Klein
by
30th Jul 2018 8:10 AM

A MALE in his late teens who was allegedly stabbed in the chest at a Tin Can Bay address was airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital late Saturday night.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the patient had "a penetrating wound to the left side of the chest", but was transported in a stable condition.

A Gympie police spokesman said police from Rainbow Beach and Tin Can Bay attended a "disturbance involving a number of people" at a private address where a male had allegedly been stabbed just after 11.30pm.

A 15-year-old male was taken to the Gympie police station following the incident, he said.

airlifted editors picks gympie region police stabbed tin can bay
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    It's wildflowers season on show

    It's wildflowers season on show

    News Take a walk in the wildflowers

    Irwin ship arrival an 'historic' event

    Irwin ship arrival an 'historic' event

    News Steve Irwin ship arrives Tuesday morning

    Aragorn gives a big 'high-paw' to Noosa

    Aragorn gives a big 'high-paw' to Noosa

    News Giant dog raises $600 for charity

    Local Partners