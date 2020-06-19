Mum stabs teen who performed a sex act near her daughters

The woman pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying dangerous drugs to a minor and one count of assault occasioning bodily harm, while armed.

A WOMAN sobbed in the Toowoomba Supreme Court dock as Judge Martin Burns laid out the seriousness of her actions that led to the stabbing a 14-year-old boy.

The court heard yesterday that the 26-year-old was at her Warwick home with her two daughters, aged two and six, when two teenage boys arrived, about 9.30pm, July 27, 2019.

Crown prosecutor Shontelle Petrie said both boys, aged 13 and 14, were heavily intoxicated and the woman invited them into her bedroom.

The court heard the woman gave the minors cannabis to smoke.

When they were done the woman went to source more of the drug, leaving her children in the care of the drunk, stoned boys.

Ms Petrie said one of the boys, while covered by a blanket, masturbated in front of the woman's daughter, a fact the second boy informed her of when she returned home.

The court heard one of the boys told the woman there were rumours she was a paedophile.

"She has become explosive and has armed herself with a knife," Ms Petrie said.

The court heard the woman held the knife in a menacing way, swinging it around and yelling, "None of you ***** is leaving until I get the truth."

The woman phoned more teenage boys and asking they attend her home to "help demand the truth."

When they arrived, a physical argument erupted.

In the scuffle, the woman stabbed one of the two drunk boys, causing a 1cm puncture, about 1mm deep.

Ms Petrie said the wounding was unintentional but still a consequence of the woman arming herself with the knife.

Acting for the defence, barrister Jessica Goldie said her client had a history of mental health issues but had taken steps to address them.

In sentencing Judge Burns said the woman was lucky the boy was not seriously injured or killed.

"When you saw what you had done you walked towards the boy with the knife still in your hand and said, 'Right ****, get out.'" He said.

"This is most serious offending.

"What you were doing was corrupting children.

"You should be thoroughly ashamed of yourself."

The woman pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying dangerous drugs to a minor and one count of assault occasioning bodily harm, while armed.

Judge Martin sentenced her to 18 months in jail with immediate parole.