Teen stabbing death allegedly robbery gone wrong

TWO brothers aged just 15 and 16 are among five teenagers charged with the alleged murder of Gold Coaster Jack Beasley in the heart of Surfers Paradise.

Police will allege the brothers and three others - an 18-year-old from North Booval, a 16-year-old from Coomera and a 17-year-old from Kingston - exchanged words with Jack and another teenager just after 8pm last Friday, before returning to rob the pair.

It will be further alleged the 15-year-old, from Waterford, produced a hunting-style knife and stabbed Jack Beasley to death, before stabbing another teen in the chest and back.

The second teenager remains in Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The scene of the double stabbing at Surfers Paradise. Picture: Sunrise

Police charged the 15-year-old on Saturday. The other four were yesterday charged with murder and acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

It is understood the two groups of teenagers were not known to each other before the alleged attack.

Detective Superintendent Kerry Johnson said police would allege that each of the five people charged are just as responsible for the death of Jack Beasley as the 15-year-old who stabbed him.

"It's a common purpose, where a group of people are committing a common unlawful act and what can happen out of it," he said.

"It's probably a good warning for young people out there that travel in groups … just because you might not have been the person who stabbed them, doesn't mean you're necessarily not responsible for the offence as well.

"Each of these persons in law … from our allegations, will be that they are just as responsible as the person who stabs (Jack Beasley)."

Devastated friends and family held a vigil in Surfers for Jack.

Supt Johnson said police were fairly confident they had arrested all those involved in the alleged murder.

He said he hoped this would be a wake-up call to those who think it is OK to carry a knife with them.

"Even travelling as a group and regardless of what your intent is, whether it's to rob someone or just have fun or tease someone, or whatever.

"Time and again we see these people, who are probably not as mature as what they think they are, then you see outcomes like this that happen.

"If there are other kids out there looking at this, who want to keep a knife or a weapon in their pocket and be all cool and hangout like a gang, I'd hope that it's a wake-up call.

"Time will tell I suppose."

The second victim is expected to make a full recovery. Picture: Channel 7

He said people should not lose sight at the tragedy of the event.

"All the families that are involved in this from the deceased, to the other victim, through to these kids' families, it's absolutely devastating for them.

"They've now got to go through a very lengthy process, they'll be held up in custody until the courts decide what they want to do.

"We can't lose sight of the fact that this is an absolute tragic event for their (the Beasley) family and we really feel for them.

"As well as the other guy who is still in hospital, it's a tragic set of circumstances all around."

They all appeared in Beenleigh Magistrates Court yesterday, with their cases adjourned to Southport Magistrates Court next month.