Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics were called to the scene.
Paramedics were called to the scene.
News

Teen suffers suspected spinal injuries in motorbike crash

Melanie Plane
16th Aug 2020 9:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy was rushed to Rockhampton Hospital on Friday evening after a motorbike crash at the Capricorn Coast.

About 9.30pm, paramedics, including critical care, were called to a single motorbike crash at Zilzie.

A male in his teens was involved in the crash on Svendsen Road.

He was treated for suspected spinal and abdominal injuries at the scene before being transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

queensland ambulance service rockhampton hospital zilzie crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Terrifying encounter with shark during swim at Coast beach

        Premium Content Terrifying encounter with shark during swim at Coast beach

        Environment A Sunshine Coast man has had a lucky escape after fighting off a small shark at a Coast beach and only coming out with a bite to the foot.

        Cyclists swap bikes for snorkels on Great Barrier Reef

        Premium Content Cyclists swap bikes for snorkels on Great Barrier Reef

        Environment WATCH: Five Coast professional cyclists visiting Cairns for the annual Prime Tour...

        Heavy wind, rain as thunderstorms settle in on Coast

        Premium Content Heavy wind, rain as thunderstorms settle in on Coast

        Weather Thunderstorms bring damaging winds to the Sunshine Coast

        ‘Shouldn’t have to deal with this’: Beach partygoers slammed

        Premium Content ‘Shouldn’t have to deal with this’: Beach partygoers slammed

        News Police break up crowd of more than 100 backpackers at Noosa