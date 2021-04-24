Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man is being treated after a reported diving incident at Bulcock Beach.
A man is being treated after a reported diving incident at Bulcock Beach.
News

Teen suffers suspected spinal injury in wave dive

Natalie Wynne
24th Apr 2021 1:39 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: A teen is set to be flown to a Brisbane hospital after an incident at a Caloundra beach.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were treating the teenage boy for suspected spinal injuries after a reported diving incident.

It's understood the teen is currently being taken to meet with the rescue helicopter.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokeswoman said it was understood the boy hit a sandbar after diving under a wave.

An RACQ LifeFlight Rescue spokeswoman said a crew was waiting to meet the boy at Caloundra Airport.

"Our doctor and paramedic are with Queensland Ambulance Service officers at the moment."

EARLIER:

A patient is being treated by paramedics after an incident at a popular Sunshine Coast beach.

Emergency services were called to the Esplanade at Bulcock Beach at 11.52am on Saturday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the male patient was being treated after a reported diving incident.

brisbane bulcock beach caloundra qas. queensland ambulance service sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sea of navy and white as loved ones farewell ‘perfect son’

        Premium Content Sea of navy and white as loved ones farewell ‘perfect son’

        News There were heartbreaking scenes at the funeral of popular Gympie teen and AFL player Rykah Burr

        No bail for man accused of attempted rape in Noosa

        Premium Content No bail for man accused of attempted rape in Noosa

        Crime The case of a young man who allegedly tried to rape a woman in Noosa has been...

        ENTRIES OPEN: Who offers best service on Coast

        ENTRIES OPEN: Who offers best service on Coast

        Community A new 92.7 Mix FM and Sunshine Coast Daily campaign is on a quest to celebrate the...

        10 suburbs where COVID fragments detected in sewage

        Premium Content 10 suburbs where COVID fragments detected in sewage

        Health COVID-19 fragments detected in Noosa’s wastewater treatment plant.