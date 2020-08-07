Menu
A teenager climbed onto his mother’s lap while she was driving to force control of the car they were in during a police chase.
Crime

Teen takes over mum’s driving in ‘outrageous’ police chase

by Kara Sonter
7th Aug 2020 6:25 PM
A teenager who climbed onto his mother's lap while she was driving to force control of the car they were in during a police chase will stay in jail until October.

Cody Thomas Pagel, 19, today faced five counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, along with charges for entering a premises and committing an indictable offence, evading police, fraud, receiving tainted property and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The young father of two pleaded guilty to all changes, which started in March while he was on parole, spanned Caboolture to Wynnum and also included a two-hour police helicopter chase.

"Your driving was outrageous," Magistrate James Blanch said.

"You reached over the front seat (between the driver's legs) and pushed the accelerator with your hand."

He said Pagel then climbed on top of the woman - who the court heard was his mother - and sat on her lap to take over the control of the car.

"You pinned her to the seat," he said.

Magistrate Blanch also heard Pagel stole a parked Range Rover, which was later found in Clayfield with Pagel's fingerprints in them.

"Your history is absolutely atrocious... with no respect for other people's property."

The court heard Pagel, who was recovering from a traumatic childhood, had been using a significant amount of the drug ice at the time of the offending.

"The only possible sentence available to me is a sentence of imprisonment," Magistrate Blanch said.

Pagel was given a head sentence of 18 months imprisonment for each of the five counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He was also disqualified from driving for 24 months for evading police.

He will be eligible for parole on October 7.

Originally published as Teen takes over mother's driving in 'outrageous' police chase

