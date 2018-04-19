Menu
Login
Two fire crews were called to the West Woombye home early this morning.
Two fire crews were called to the West Woombye home early this morning. Craig Warhurst
News

Teen treated for smoke inhalation after house fire

Francesca Mcmackin
by
19th Apr 2018 7:14 AM

A TEENAGER has suffered smoke inhalation as fire broke out in a Sunshine Coast home early this morning.

Two fire crews, police officers and paramedics were called to the property on Blackall Range Rd, West Woombye at 1.22am.

Firefighters arrived at the home and found a small fire inside the building.

It was extinguished within minutes.

Paramedics treated a male teenager at the scene for minor smoke inhalation, but he did not require transport to hospital.

Police are investigating the incident, but are not treating the fire as suspicious.

fire paramedics police queensland fire and emergency service west woombye woombye
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Mens Shed's new workshop addition

    Mens Shed's new workshop addition

    News Woodwork annexe adds more space to woodwork, metalwork activities

    Moves to police Noosa's national parks up for vote

    Moves to police Noosa's national parks up for vote

    News ILLEGAL overnight campers may soon be in the sights of law enforcers

    Ozbid to eliminate fake Indigenous art

    Ozbid to eliminate fake Indigenous art

    News Business protects indigenous integrity

    Local Partners