Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The boy was taken to Lismore Police Station.
The boy was taken to Lismore Police Station.
News

Teenage escapee found hiding in car boot

Javier Encalada
19th Oct 2020 6:17 PM | Updated: 20th Oct 2020 4:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGE escapee has been charged by NSW Police after allegedly absconding from a Grafton hospital and then found in Ballina.

ORIGINAL STORY: Teenage inmate escapes custody during hospital visit

The 15-year-old boy was due to return to a juvenile correctional centre in Grafton from a local hospital, when he absconded from custody about 5.30am this morning.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were notified and commenced an investigation.

Following inquiries, police stopped a Holden Commodore on River Street, West Ballina, just after 2pm, and spoke to the driver, a 22-year-old woman.

A search of the vehicle located the teenager in the boot of the vehicle.

The pair were arrested, with the boy taken to Lismore Police Station and the woman to Ballina Police Station.

The boy was charged with detainee attempt/escape lawful custody and contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (domestic).

He was refused bail, to appear before a children's court on Tuesday.

The woman was charged with employ/harbour detainee knowing to have escaped custody, drive with passenger in/on part of vehicle not permitted and drive motor vehicle during disqualification period.

She was granted conditional bail to appear before Ballina Local Court on Wednesday 25 November 2020.

Earlier today, NSW Police described the teenager as being about 180cm tall, of a solid build, and with brown hair tied back into a bun.

He was last seen wearing black track suit pants, a jumper and a red T-shirt.

ballina grafton hospital grafton jail northern rivers police news nsw police force
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXPOSED: Identities of Coast drink and drug drivers

        Premium Content EXPOSED: Identities of Coast drink and drug drivers

        Crime From a driver high on a cocktail of drugs to motorists over three times the limit, here are the drink and drug drivers who went through Maroochydore court.

        Hot topic: Where candidates stand on euthanasia

        Premium Content Hot topic: Where candidates stand on euthanasia

        Politics Where candidates of Qld election stand on issue of euthanasia

        ‘I’ve got nothing’: Drink driver 76km over speed limit

        Premium Content ‘I’ve got nothing’: Drink driver 76km over speed limit

        Crime A drink-driver who sped past police at 146km/h in a 70km zone was told by a...

        Vote now for Coast’s best cosmetic injector clinics

        Premium Content Vote now for Coast’s best cosmetic injector clinics

        Fashion & Beauty The search is on for the Coast's best cosmetic injector clinic