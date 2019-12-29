Teenage filmmaker ready for the big time

'I've been driven by a couple of mates around me and an awesome family.' Teenage filmmaker, Jonty Brown

'I've been driven by a couple of mates around me and an awesome family.' Teenage filmmaker, Jonty Brown

Jonty Brown was making video content before there was even a name for such a thing.

The 17-year-old videographer and photographer started building his media business three years ago after an emotional conversation with an older friend.

“He was in grade 12 and about to graduate, but he had no direction,” Jonty said.

“He said, ‘when you get to my age, as best as possible, know what you want to do.”

This interaction prompted Jonty to follow his passion irrespective of his young age and started his business, Go Tell Media.

He now owns more than $15,000 worth of personal camera equipment and creates work from promotional content for businesses and schools to weddings and music videos.

But being a teenage business owner has had its fair share of ups and downs.

“Sometimes being younger, people don’t take you as seriously as you may be taking yourself,” Jonty said.

“You have got to prove yourself.

“But I don’t necessarily think that is a horrible thing, it teaches you how to market yourself and your business.”

Jonty first picked up the family video camera when he was only five.

He started vlogging (video blogging) before there was even a name for such a thing.

“My parents had a camera and I used to muck around with that,” he said.

Thanks to the huge support from those around him, Jonty is making significant inroads into the world of filmmaking.

“I’ve been driven by a couple of mates around me and an awesome family,” he said.

He hopes to one day have his names up in lights on the big stage.

“My end goal is to be a feature film director and work in the narrative space,” Jonty said.

“I love the storytelling aspects of it.”

Through his filmmaking and photography, Jonty has filmed in some very unique places.

But nothing more unusual then Wacol’s abandoned mental asylum.

“It felt very eerie to be there,” he said.

“It was pretty sketchy.

“The second floor had been moved so we had to walk across the beams,” he said.

“I wouldn’t recommend it,”

The passionate photographer said there were several rules to taking professional quality shots.

“I go by the rule of thirds,” Jonty said.

“The subject is in one third of the frame and the rest is in the other two thirds.”

He said a lot of filmmakers prefer perfect symmetry.

“They go for a centred, perfect looking shot” Jonty said.

“A lot of the time I will shoot where I have the most depth, especially if I’m trying to isolate a subject.”

Jonty will be sharing some of his skills and expertise at a filmmaking workshop at the Peregian Digital Hub during these school holidays.

Workshop attendees will learn basic camera knowledge for both video and photo.

As well as a range of other important skills.

“I’ll even show people how to take better photos on their phone,” Jonty said.

The focus of the workshop will be targeted towards high school students.

“A lot of kids my age are like, ‘I can’t start a business, I am not old enough or I am still at school’,” he said.

“But kids have incredible ideas.

“You think about it, a lot of the early inventors had their breakthrough ideas when they were young.”

The workshop is called, Turn a filmmaking passion into a successful promotional content business.

It will be held on Friday, January 17 from 2pm at the Peregian Digital Hub.

Tickets are $11.49 per person.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to the website.