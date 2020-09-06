Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
VEHICLE CRASH: Emergency services responded to a single vehicle accident in the Mt Archer area overnight.
VEHICLE CRASH: Emergency services responded to a single vehicle accident in the Mt Archer area overnight.
News

Teenage girls injured by collision with tree in North Rocky

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
6th Sep 2020 11:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO teenage girls were involved in a single vehicle accident in the Mount Archer area overnight.

Emergency services raced to the intersection of Elida Street and Pilbeam Drive after the crash was reported at 10.47pm.

The vehicle the girls were travelling in left the roadway and collided with a tree, triggering the deployment of its airbags.

One of the teens suffered an arm injury and the other was treated for suspected spinal injuries.

They were transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

single vehicle accident tmbcrashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State’s $5.5m Straddie ‘game changer’

        Premium Content State’s $5.5m Straddie ‘game changer’

        News A new ferry terminal at the popular Howard Smith Wharves precinct could pave the way for a 40-minute community between the Moreton Bay islands and Brisbane’s CBD.

        Clinic on QLD island as COVID case confirmed

        Premium Content Clinic on QLD island as COVID case confirmed

        Health COVID-19: One new case as Qld cluster grows

        Year 10s urged to stay in the scholastic race

        Premium Content Year 10s urged to stay in the scholastic race

        News The 2020 school year has been hijacked by COVID-19, and a Noosa teacher is using...

        FULL LIST: Qld’s best and worst property performers

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Qld’s best and worst property performers

        Property Find out what prices are doing in your suburb