Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
MEDICAL EMERGENCY: Paramedics treated the patient at the scene before the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter arrived. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
MEDICAL EMERGENCY: Paramedics treated the patient at the scene before the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter arrived. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Teen burned in petrol explosion, airlifted to hospital

by Laura Blackmore
25th Mar 2020 5:03 PM | Updated: 26th Mar 2020 4:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown a teenage boy to hospital after he was seriously burned this morning.

The rescue chopper was called to the scene south of Nanango just after 10.30am.

The boy was allegedly helping a friend clear their garden on a private property earlier in the morning.

The patient was reportedly trying to set green waste on fire when the petrol he was using as an accelerant exploded.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics initially treated the boy for second degree burns to the front of his body before the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter arrived.

He was flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

nanango community nanango petrol explosion racq lifeflight helicopter
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        D-day for 85k Queensland employees

        premium_icon D-day for 85k Queensland employees

        Employment Upwards of 85,000 Queenslanders could be out of work today amid the unprecedented social distancing measures that will force businesses to shut their doors.

        • 26th Mar 2020 5:14 AM
        BREAKING: Six new coronavirus cases on Sunshine Coast

        premium_icon BREAKING: Six new coronavirus cases on Sunshine Coast

        News Another big day of COVID-19 cases for the Sunshine Coast

        Full extent of Hastings St’s virus exposure remains to be seen

        premium_icon Full extent of Hastings St’s virus exposure remains to be...

        News As the call goes out for diners at Noosa’s Sails Restaurant to come forward, those...

        QLD Health issue public alert for Noosa restaurant

        QLD Health issue public alert for Noosa restaurant

        Breaking QLD Health is urging patrons of a popular Noosa restaurant to monitor their health...