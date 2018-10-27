Menu
A teenage boy, 16, has been charged with armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and unlicensed driving after he allegedly assaulted a cab driver before getting behind the wheel.
Crime

Teenager busted for allegedly stealing taxi

by STAFF WRITERS
27th Oct 2018 3:35 PM

A TEENAGE boy has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a taxi driver before stealing the cab and driving off.

Police allege the 16-year-old boy assaulted the 30-year-old driver, causing him to crash into a fence on Kathleen Court, Mount Louisa about 1am Saturday.

The boy is alleged to have further threatened the driver before demanding him to hand over the taxi and his belongings.

The driver managed to get out of the vehicle on Christian Court, where the teenager allegedly drove off in the taxi.

Police were able to locate the boy and taxi a short time later at Plumtree Lane.

The boy was charged with armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and unlicensed driving.

