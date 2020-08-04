Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Teenager busted speeding 47km/h over limit

Jacobbe Mcbride
4th Aug 2020 1:15 PM | Updated: 2:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 17-YEAR-OLD Gladstone boy was fined and had his license suspended for six months after allegedly travelling at 47km/h above the speed limit.

It is alleged that at 8pm on August 3, officers stopped the boy on the Peak Downs Highway, Epsom for travelling at 147km/h in a 100km/h speed zone.

The motorist was issued with a $1245 on the spot fine and he lost eight demerit points.

His drivers licence will also be suspended for six months.

In the month of July, there were 12 motorists caught on Mackay Police District roads for exceeding the speed limit by more than 40km/h, 10 of which were driving on country roads.

These roads are closely watched by officers in the Mackay Police District in an effort to keep everybody safe.

More Stories

crime stoppers gladstone boy mackay police district policelink speeding offences
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jetstar responds to COVID flight contact tracing concerns

        premium_icon Jetstar responds to COVID flight contact tracing concerns

        Health Authorities want domestic flights off limits for people returning from overseas after a man with COVID-19 flew from Sydney to Maroochydore last week.

        Three men illegally crossed Queensland border

        premium_icon Three men illegally crossed Queensland border

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk set to update the state on the latest COVID-19...

        Planned burn scheduled for Coast national park

        premium_icon Planned burn scheduled for Coast national park

        Environment Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services are due to carry out a 80ha planned national...

        Bin service delayed over truck safety issue

        premium_icon Bin service delayed over truck safety issue

        Council News Sunshine Coast residents are being advised to expect delays with council’s regular...