Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The teenager was charged with torture and failing to provide the necessities of life to a child.
The teenager was charged with torture and failing to provide the necessities of life to a child.
News

Teenager charged with child neglect and torture

Peter Hardwick
7th Nov 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 9th Nov 2020 5:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been charged with two counts of torture and failing to provide the necessities of life to a young child.

Sergeant Sean Donaghy of Dalby Police said the 19-year-old Dalby man was charged this week after an investigation by the Child Protection Investigation Unit.

He was initially held in custody before being granted bail on Friday after appearing in Dalby Magistrates Court where police objected to bail.

The 27-year-old mother of the child was also charged in relation to the same incidents, Sgt Donaghy said.

The charges are dated between July 1 and July 7 this year at Dalby.

While no specifics of the case were conveyed in open court, the charges allege the child was not properly provided for.

Neither accused has as yet been required to enter pleas to their respective charges.

Both accused were remanded on bail to appear back in Dalby Magistrates Court for mention on November 24.

 

Originally published as Teenager charged with child neglect and torture

More Stories

child neglect court editors picks toowoomba torture
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Parents pay premium to send kids on Coast schoolies

        Premium Content Parents pay premium to send kids on Coast schoolies

        Business A property management firm says some Coast resorts jacked up their prices by up to four times the usual rate in an attempt to deter schoolies from booking in.

        Storm struck theatre debut saved by town ‘angel’

        Premium Content Storm struck theatre debut saved by town ‘angel’

        News The actors, dancers and musicians were set to go on stage when the weather turned...

        Severed pinky a lasting lesson from full speed stack

        Premium Content Severed pinky a lasting lesson from full speed stack

        Health Injuries would have been far worse without vital safety equipment

        Coast’s surf rescue heroes shine on national stage

        Premium Content Coast’s surf rescue heroes shine on national stage

        Lifesaving Sunshine Coast lifeguard Corey Jones has been recognised among Australia’s best.