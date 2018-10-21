Menu
A RACQ CQ rescue chopper is on the scene of an incident at Finch Hatton Gorge.
News

BREAKING: Teen injured after 10m fall into gorge

Rainee Shepperson
by
20th Oct 2018 4:22 PM

A TEENAGER is in a serious condition after falling 10 metres at the Wheel of Fire waterfall at Finch Hatton Gorge.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said emergency services received a call for help at 12.47pm.

The spokeswoman said a QAS paramedic from Finch Hatton was despatched to the scene where he located a female patient about 20-years old with lacerations to the head, fractured wrists and neck injuries after falling from a height of 10 metres into the water.

RACQ CQ rescue choppers arrived on the scene at 3pm and winched down critical care paramedics.

The spokeswoman said paramedics are still on the scene treating the patient and are assessing the best way to get her out of the gorge.

She said paramedics are taking possible spinal injuries into consideration.

It is unclear at this stage what caused the patient to fall, however the gorge is known to have slippery rocks and cliff edges.

