Teenager killed in car crash on D'Aguilar Hwy

MARGUERITE CUDDIHY
by
2nd Oct 2018 7:50 AM | Updated: 10:11 AM

A TEENAGER has died in a single vehicle car crash in Nanango overnight.

Preliminary investigations indicate the car left the road before travelling 50 metres into a nearby paddock and colliding with a tree.

Police were called to the scene of the crash on the D'Aguilar Highway, near Bushnells Rd, just before midnight.

The male driver, who was a 19-year-old Nanango man, was the only person in the car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.

South Burnett

