Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Teenager stabbed on Australia Day loses life

by Elise Williams
1st Feb 2020 3:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

KANE Alexanderson, the 18-year-old stabbed during a Brisbane City hotel room brawl on Australia Day, has died in hospital.

The teenager was one of three men taken to hospital after being stabbed during the Albert St fight on the evening of January 26.

Kane Alexanderson. Picutre: Facebook
Kane Alexanderson. Picutre: Facebook

According to police, around 9.20pm, eight men gained entry into the hotel complex and entered a room occupied by a man known to them.

At the time, two 17-year-old men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds and have since been released from hospital.

Brisbane City detectives continue to investigate the incident.

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks police investigation stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jailed Kleenmaid director’s win in court of appeal

        premium_icon Jailed Kleenmaid director’s win in court of appeal

        News Jailed former Kleenmaid director Bradley Young has had a win in the Queensland Court of Appeal.

        Shark attack teaches sculptor valuable art lesson

        premium_icon Shark attack teaches sculptor valuable art lesson

        News ‘I accepted death that day. I thought this is it.’

        Cyclist hospitalised after colliding with car in Noosaville

        premium_icon Cyclist hospitalised after colliding with car in Noosaville

        News Paramedics were called to the scene of a bike and car crash in Noosaville.

        Health chief granted emergency powers

        premium_icon Health chief granted emergency powers

        Health Queensland’s Chief Health Officer will have extraordinary powers