Lauren Nichols. Picture: TikTok.
Lifestyle

Teen’s annoying habit lands her in trouble

by Hannah Paine
13th Feb 2020 8:57 AM

It turns out biting your nails won't just get you yelled at by your mum, it could land you in hospital.
US teenager Lauren Nichols has revealed how her nailbiting saw her nearly get her fingertip amputated after an infection she got from the habit didn't respond to antibiotics.

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral the 18-year-old university student shared how she woke up on January 8 with a "green spot on my cuticle".

"I thought it was a bruise or something, but it turns out it was paronychia or a cuticle infection," Ms Nichols explained.

US teenager Lauren Nichols ended up in hospital because of her nail biting habit. Picture: TikTok
The next day she went to the doctor who prescribed her antibiotics but it didn't stop the infection.

"On January 10th it was a lot more swollen and more red and the green part had expanded, so the antibiotics weren't working" Ms Nichols.

Over the next few days the infection got "a lot more swollen" and "a lot more red", so Ms Nichols decided to take more action.

"On January 12th it got pretty bad, it was really painful at this point and my antibiotics obviously still weren't working. So I decided to pop it after watching YouTube videos on January 13th," she said.

At first Ms Nichols thought she had a bruise. Picture: TikTok
"But then I go back to the doctor and it turns out I have to have surgery … I deadass almost had to get my finger amputated because I bite my nails."

Ms Nichols told Buzzfeed News she underwent a type of surgery known as a
"therapeutic washout" to get rid of the infection.

After being warned by her doctor who said he had to amputate people's fingertips because of their nailbiting addictions, Ms Nichols decided to make her TikTok video.

Antibiotics didn’t stop the infection from getting worse. Picture: TikTok
After popping it, the teen ended up in hospital for surgery. Picture: TikTok
"Since this has happened to me, I have stopped biting my nails because I never want to have to go through that again," she said. "I made the TikTok to educate people to not bite their nails because it can have serious consequences."

Ms Nichols' video comes after another nailbiting horror story emerged out of the UK last month.

Karen Peat shared graphic pictures of her friend's infected finger in order to send a warning about how bad the habit is.

A woman shared photos of her friend's badly infected finger. Picture: Karen Peat
"Someone I know who prefers to remain nameless who bites their nails ended up having to get rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary today for emergency surgery because they had bitten their nails down too far and had got an infection in the finger," she wrote on Facebook.

"This person had been to two chemists and spoken to two separate pharmacists over the past few days who had advised to use magnesium sulfate and keep it covered it still got worse."

After going to hospital the man ended up having to get emergency surgery as the infection had been "travelling up (his) arm".

"So please please stop biting your nails," Ms Peat added in her post.

 

But it turned out to be paronychia, otherwise known as a cuticle infection. Picture: TikTok
amputation habit health lifestyle nail biting

