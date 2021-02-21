Teens charged over alleged luxury car thefts

Three teenagers have been charged after three cars were allegedly stolen from Noosa homes overnight. File photo​

Three teenage boys have been arrested and charged after three cars were allegedly stolen from Noosa homes early Sunday morning.

Police will allege that an Audi, a BMW and a Volkswagen were stolen between 11pm and 2am Sunday morning.

The stolen Audi was spotted by Coolum police at around 3.30am travelling southbound on the Bruce Highway, north of the Caloundra Interchange.

The Audi failed to stop for police and stingers were successfully deployed near the interchange.

Two 17-year-old boys from Kingston and Logan Central were arrested by police.

About the same time Nambour police sighted the stolen Volkswagen south of the interchange, which also failed to stop for police.

A 16-year-old Albany Creek boy, the alleged driver and sole occupant, was arrested by police after stingers were deployed on the highway south of the Red Road intersection.

The teenagers have been charged with three counts of burglary, two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count each of attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle and evade police.

Both of the drivers were also charged with unlicensed driving while disqualified.

All three were denied police bail and remanded in custody to appear in the Maroochydore Children’s Court.

The white 2017 F15 BMW with Victorian registration AOG364 was last seen heading south on the Bruce Highway at Caboolture.

Police investigations are continuing.