Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Teens charged over allegedly destroying houseboat

by ANDREW POTTS
2nd Jul 2020 7:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PAIR of teenagers have been charged with allegedly trashing a Gold Coast houseboat before lighting it on fire.

The 18-year-olds were charged in the early hours of this morning with allegedly lighting the fire, which destroyed the houseboat on the Pimpama River just after 5pm yesterday.

The houseboat burning yesterday afternoon. Picture: Nine Gold Coast News.
The houseboat burning yesterday afternoon. Picture: Nine Gold Coast News.

Police allege the teenagers boarded the houseboat, which was anchored near the Colman Road boat ramp, around 5pm and damaged the vessel, throwing furniture into the water and starting the fire.

The pair were arrested nearby a short time later and taken to Southport Watchhouse where they were charged with arson.

They will front Southport Magistrates Court on July 23.

Police at the scene. Picture: Nine Gold Coast News.
Police at the scene. Picture: Nine Gold Coast News.

Originally published as Teens charged over allegedly destroying houseboat

More Stories

charged gold coast houseboat pimpama teens

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Business owner faces new trial on ‘Get High’ drugs charges

        premium_icon Business owner faces new trial on ‘Get High’ drugs charges

        Crime The Court of Appeal has ruled a Sunshine Coast businesswoman convicted of trafficking synthetic cannabis was denied a fair trial.

        Call for removal of ‘cruel’ dingo trackers intensifies

        premium_icon Call for removal of ‘cruel’ dingo trackers intensifies

        Environment Outrage over tracking collars on Fraser Island dingoes

        LOAD OF RUBBISH: Kerbside collection deferred

        premium_icon LOAD OF RUBBISH: Kerbside collection deferred

        News ‘For this budget, we have to make some difficult decisions, and deferring this...

        $500m, 50k jobs before border even opens

        premium_icon $500m, 50k jobs before border even opens

        News $520m a month, 50k jobs to flow from eased restrictions