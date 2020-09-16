Menu
Subscribe Digital Edition
Crime

Teens charged with arson after fire destroys car

16th Sep 2020 11:00 AM
Three drug-affected teenagers have been charged with arson after they destroyed a car by setting fire to it, police allege.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said police received reports of a car fire on Foley Rd, Woombye on Tuesday at 3.40pm.

Emergency services attended the scene and extinguished the fire, which had destroyed the car.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said witnesses reported three allegedly drug-affected people had damaged the car before they fled.

Sgt Edwards said the teenagers were seen a short time later by witnesses at a nearby recreation area.

They were arrested by Palmwoods police and allegedly found with cigarettes and

lighters.

Sgt Edwards said all three were taken to Maroochydore watchhouse.

The owner of the car was contacted and told police it had recently been involved in an accident and the car was going to be towed for repairs.

Two 13-year-old girls from Currimundi and Battery Hill and a 19-year-old man from Woombye have been charged with arson.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

