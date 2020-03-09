Menu
A teen who held up and robbed a Cairns taxi driver has been ordered to meet with the taxi driver as part of his punishment.
Crime

Teen’s confronting punishment for taxi driver hold-up

by Grace Mason
9th Mar 2020 12:05 PM
A TEENAGER who held "something sharp" to the throat of a taxi driver before demanding cash will have to meet the taxi driver he threatened as part of his punishment for the terrifying attack.

The 18-year-old, who was 17 at the time of the incident so cannot be identified, was riding in the taxi on April 8 last year and the Cairns District Court heard he was told how much the fare would be before pressing the sharp object to the driver's neck.

He fled with $90.

"(The driver) was scared," Judge Brian Devereaux said.

"He thought he if did anything and tried to get away you would kill him."

The court heard he was then arrested 10 days later in possession of ice.

The court was also told about an incident while serving time in detention where he removed his shirt and punched a youth worker in the head several times.

He pleaded guilty to armed robbery, serious assault and drug possession.

The teen's parents and family attended court last week for the sentencing and Judge Devereaux said he should be "grateful" for their support.

He said the taxi driver was prepared to take part in the restorative justice process which involved the offender meeting the victim.

"Be warned, if you continue offending like that as an adult you will go to jail for years," he said.

"(Meeting the driver) just might be the thing that makes you really understand the consequences of your (offending)."

