The ute is taken from the scene following the fatal crash. Picture: Samantha Brett
News

Killed instantly: Teen dies in horror crash

19th Apr 2018 6:33 AM

A teenager is dead after he slammed his ute into a parked flat bed tow truck in Sydney's north this morning.

The horror crash took place on Duffy Ave about 1.20am.

The cab of the ute was crushed by the tow truck tray. Picture: Bill Hearne
It is understood the metal tray of the tow truck struck the teen upon impact, killing him instantly.

His male passenger, believed to be in his teens was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital with minor injuries.

The teenage driver was killed instantly. Picture: Bill Hearne
Police have established a crime scene and are investigating the incident. Seven News is reporting police will look into whether alcohol was a factor.

A report will now be prepared for the Coroner.

