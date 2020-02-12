Teens eager to make ‘global impact’

THEY are the future of our world but right now their focus is on making it through the biggest time of their schooling life: Year 12.

Noosa News is meeting the captains from local high schools for an informal conversation about the year ahead and their thoughts on the world.

This year's seniors were the first cohort to transition in to high school in Year 7 and will be the first to be examined under the new ATAR system which has been introduced to replace the previous OP system.

Today we spoke with St Andrew's Anglican College captains Charles Dryburgh and Faith Roche.

MEET THE CAPTAINS: St Andrew's Anglican College Year 12 school leaders for 2020, Charles Dryburgh and Faith Roche. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

How long have you both been at the school?

Charles: I've been here since Year 7 and came from Eumundi State School.

Faith: I've been here since Year 7 and came from Peregian Springs State School.

What are you most looking forward to for Year 12?

Charles: Developing a relationship with the school and whether that's just being a legacy or just finishing this year off. Bringing a message of who I am, an expression of yourself because I think at the end of the day that's what matters most. You can always do something more and I just want to do that, bring that message of love, just love everyone.

Faith: For me it's sort of getting that balance. For me Year 12 is as much inside of school as it is outside of school so balancing health, community and service and fulfilment and purpose, and of course that school environment. Having that nice sort of wholesome balance of everything. The way you do one thing is the way you do everything, so showing up with presence is one thing I'm really committed to in 2020. And being able prioritise so it's starting to choose and select carefully what I actually want from my life. That distinction and that ability to do so and of course showing up and leaving a legacy.

What are your academic interests?

Charles: I'm in about five or six bands. I play the saxophone, all four of them, and I'm also learning guitar drums and a bit of voice as well. I think the school especially, really helped develop my passion for music. These past five or six years I've really matured as a musician and I think grown as a person as well.

Faith: I could take all the subjects if I had the opportunity to. I really particularly enjoy subjects that I can bring outside the classroom. It completely changes the way I view the world around me. I'm definitely English geared, but I love the sciences. I'm studying English, English extension, modern history, chemistry, biology and maths methods.

What are your plans after school?

Charles: I definitely think music is my career in life. I think that's the way I want to go. I just enjoy it so much and I take a lot of inspiration from artists specifically who try and help the world one way or another through their career.

Faith: I know I'm not going to go into a vocational sort of pathway. From knee-height I've always said I want to do something big, I want to a make a global influence. For me, college captain has been that first sort of stepping stone and it's sort of like an example. It's the first little test, how far can I go, how far can I push this, how much of an impact can I make? I'd like to do a agree of either in PPE which is politics, philosophy and economics or neuroscience. I'm really interested in how humans interact with each other and how humans interact with the space around us, especially linked to language and communication. I think the world is on the point of change, we are on the brink of a massive thing and I'd like to be there doing as much as I can to help it.

Do you have a quirky before or after school routine that you just can't get through your day without?

Charles: Usually because I go to school quite early because of music, I usually drive to school about 6am and before I start driving I usually put on a playlist to have breakfast to. It's called Coffee at 6am and it's just basically a collection of songs that make me feel so many raw emotions and the right connection to wake up to. The connection to the world just sets me right for the day and I just drive to school and it's beautiful sometimes, the sunrise, the kangaroos. I just come to school smiling and like man, I'm so lucky, so lucky.

Faith: I like to start my day on my terms. So for me I start very early, I have a long day, I try to pack in as much as possible, not a minute to waste. For me I've got two things that are super important. One is either starting my day with mediation or exercise, and making sure I'm not looking at my phone, because if I'm looking on my phone I'm starting on someone else's terms, going through social media, that is someone else's terms. So that presence, that gratitude in the morning, and just that little hour to myself where the time is completely mine to just rejuvenate and revitalise and remember who I am, where I am, where I'm going. And then in the afternoon, I climb into bed and pick up a book. I read every single day. My mind is still engaged but it's that ability to relax and sort of loose myself, it's almost like another form of meditation. Being grounded is what's going to get me though this next year and the rest of my life.

How do you hope to set an example for your peers and those to follow in your footsteps?

Charles: This school, they've given us this platform not to be better than everyone else or to make a statement that these two are the best leaders in the grade, it's more so we're going to do it justice and do everything our way.

Faith: The goal is not that we will be the best college captains that St Andrews have ever seen, it's the goal that we will inspire the next college captains to be better than us, so that's ultimately what we would love.

Through your leadership role, how do you feel you your role in the community changes?

Faith: It's this subtle step up where I feel like I am not an observer or I don't just attend a school but I am the school. It is a responsibility that's like okay, if I am the school then what I do does make a difference. You've got that connection with the community, you're not a member of St Andrew's as a student, but you're a member of the community. I'd really love to connect with other young leaders and pool all our ideas together.

You are the first year level to go through the new ATAR system in Queensland. What are you thoughts on ATAR vs. OP?

Faith: My perspective is I can't change it so therefore I'm either spending time, effort and energy being unhappy and having that negative attitude or I do everything I can to ensure that I've got the best set up for my life as possible. From what I've seen, I'm fairly grateful that I am doing ATAR because it looks like it is more of an individual performance rather than the cohort performance. It is harder and fairer but I wouldn't change it for the world and I can't. We'll go into it with our heads held high. (The teachers) have utter confidence in us so it means we have confidence and faith in the teachers too. Being able to rely on your teachers is a great feeling.

Charles: I'm the exact same. It's just how it works, that's life.

Do you feel school has prepared you enough for the future, the big world out there?

Charles: The culture at St Andrew's doesn't just teach you how to survive after school but how to live and I think those two things we get mixed up. They are two very different things and I think this school has taught me how to enjoy life, not just survive it.

