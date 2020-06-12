Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Three teenagers were arrested after a dramatic chase involving a stolen Porsche last night.
Three teenagers were arrested after a dramatic chase involving a stolen Porsche last night.
Breaking

Teens lead cops on wild chase in stolen Porsche

Ashley Carter
by
12th Jun 2020 6:40 AM | Updated: 7:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE teenagers will face court after a wild chase from the Gold Coast to the Sunshine Coast last night ended in a dramatic Bruce Highway arrest.

A police spokesman said a Porsche that was stolen from Daisy Hill on Wednesday was spotted about 7.30pm in Surfers Paradise and PolAir tracked it north to Caloundra. 

Multiple witnesses have reported seeing the Porsche "fly" past them on the road.

Tyre deflation devices were used on Caloundra Rd about 9.15pm and at 9.35pm the car came to a halt on the Bruce Highway at Landsborough.

Three teenagers were arrested and charged with dangerous driving and unlawful use of a vehicle. They are due to appear in Noosa Children's Court today.

More to come.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

caloundra rd polair porsche scd crime stolen car youth crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Price freeze as businesses struggle through pandemic

        premium_icon Price freeze as businesses struggle through pandemic

        News A water utility company is freezing all prices for the next year to support residents and businesses doing it tough during the pandemic.

        Red and yellow return: Where it’s safe to swim again

        premium_icon Red and yellow return: Where it’s safe to swim again

        News Surf Life Saving Queensland has acted as the state continues to lift COVID-19...

        Sydney buyer invests $700K into industrial property

        premium_icon Sydney buyer invests $700K into industrial property

        Property An interstate investor has snapped up an industrial warehouse occupied by a...

        150 cannabis plants found in caravan, container

        premium_icon 150 cannabis plants found in caravan, container

        News Police search uncovers stolen vehicles, weapons and over 150 cannabis plants.