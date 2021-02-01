Teens unite to bring Eumundi its first colts side

Ash Hunter, Elyan Bissing, Jordan Hunter and Jordan Hill are set to be among the first Eumundi colts players in the club’s history.

Ash Hunter, Elyan Bissing, Jordan Hunter and Jordan Hill are set to be among the first Eumundi colts players in the club’s history.

Teenage union players will have the chance to “put themselves in the history books” this year as Eumundi gear up to field their first colts side.

In a major feat, the Dragons re-entered the senior ranks for the first time since 1919 last year with a reserve grade team.

IN PHOTOS: Coast hockey season launches in style

Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

Now, in another historic milestone, they’ve set their sights on forming the club’s maiden colts outfit.

Coach Rick Archer said the side would be a special three-way partnership with Gympie and Nambour.

“It’s going to be like a hinterland barbarians side but we’re branding it as Eumundi,” Archer said.

“These guys will actually have an opportunity to put themselves in the history books.

“This will be the very first colts side at Eumundi and the club obviously had its 100th year last year.”

He said early numbers were promising but more were needed to successfully get the side off the ground.

“We’ve got about a dozen at the moment and in reality I’d need about 25 so I’ve got to double it,” he said.

“That will come.”

He encouraged any interested in playing colts rugby union to jump on board.

“They don’t need to have had played rugby before, it’s more about coming and having a run,” he said.

“So, no experience needed, just have a bit of fun and fitness with a great club.”

He was hopeful of organising a flexible training arrangement with the Gympie and Nambour clubs.

“I’m trying to work it out that the kids can stay at their respective clubs on Tuesday and train with their reserve grade side and then come together at Eumundi on a Thursday and play as Eumundi on a Saturday,” he said.

Colts training at Eumundi has started and is on Thursdays at 6pm.

To register interest in playing phone Archer on 0418 751 554 or visit the Eumundi Dragons Facebook page for more info.