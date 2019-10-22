Telling tales of the Fat Pig

TALES OF THE FAT PIG: Farmer and Author Matthew Evans is coming to Peregian Beach's Veggie Village.

IN THE Commons, a book inspired by the hit SBS television show Gourmet Farmer, chef and writer Matthew Evans captures Fat Pig Farm’s year of growing, cooking and feasting.

And courtesy of bookshop Annie’s Books on Peregian, Evans will be appearing at Peregian’s own Veggie Village for a wine and cheese evening to launch the book.

Part how-to, part journal, part cookbook — with more than 100 recipes — The Commons rejoices the seasons and transforming good produce into remarkable dishes.

In each chapter Evans paints an evocative picture of life on Fat Pig Farm in Tasmania’s picturesque Huon Valley.

Evans is the co-owner with his partner Sadie Chrestman of Fat Pig Farm, a 70 acre mixed holding that grows food for their on-farm restaurant in Southern Tasmania.

A chef by trade, he’s fronted six series of Gourmet Farmer on SBS TV, along with documentaries What’s the Catch and For the Love of Meat.

For the last two decades he’s written for magazines, newspapers and guide books and is the author of a dozen books on food, as well as two memoirs.

When he’s not writing or cooking, Evans fattens pigs, helps tend a garden, home-brews cider and milks two full cream dairy cows.

Annie Grossman of Annie’s Books said she and her team thought: “What better place to entertain Matthew Evans than our wonderful community garden, Veggie Village, just behind the Peregian Beach Hotel, a true community garden well-used by our community”.

The book launch is on Wednesday, November 20 at 5.30pm, at Veggie Village on Rufous Street, Peregian Beach. Music will be provided by Kyle Sanderson.

The event costs $10 per person, of which $5 will be donated to Veggie Village.

Bookings are essential on 5448 2053 or anniesbooks@bigpond.com