Menu
Login
Telstra seeks limits on metadata access
Telstra seeks limits on metadata access
Technology

Telstra seeks limits on metadata access

31st Jul 2019 7:00 AM

THE private metadata of Australians is being reportedly being accessed for matters that have nothing to do with crimes or national security, because of a loophole in data retention laws.

At least 87 organisations, including councils and small government agencies, have sought metadata held by telecommunications companies under mandatory data-retention laws, a federal parliamentary inquiry has heard, The Australian reported on Wednesday.

Telstra is now calling for this access to be denied because many requests involved mundane matters like traffic offences, unlawful removal of trees, illegal rubbish dumping - not criminal or national security issues.

"There is a risk this type of access to telecommunications data could erode public trust in the regime and undermine the relationship we have with our customers in relation to protection of their privacy," Telstra told the inquiry in a submission.

The information sought included location data, call records and customer identification.

More Stories

metadata technology telco telstra

Top Stories

    Why play around with ratepayer funding?

    Why play around with ratepayer funding?

    News Noosa Council plans for $4.6million adventure playground in Cooroy

    Noosa travel agency take out top spot for favourite in QLD

    Noosa travel agency take out top spot for favourite in QLD

    News Noosa Cruise and Travel win people's choice

    Five things to do this week

    Five things to do this week

    News Looking for something to do in Noosa? Here are five ideas

    Movie guide for the week

    Movie guide for the week

    News What's on in Noosa