Telstra ‘sorry’ over man who killed two women and raped

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Telstra has acknowledged the "enormous harm and grief" many people experienced due to the "dreadful acts" of rapist and serial killer Bradley Robert Edwards, who was employed at the company for decades.

Edwards, 51, was last week found guilty in the WA Supreme Court of murdering childcare worker Jane Rimmer, 23, in 1996 and solicitor Ciara Glennon, 27, in 1997 after they had nights out in Claremont.

But he was acquitted of killing secretary Sarah Spiers, 18, whose remains have never been found.

Edwards has also pleaded guilty to twice raping a 17-year-old girl he dragged through Karrakatta Cemetery in 1995 and attacking a sleeping 18-year-old woman in her Huntingdale home in 1988.

Telstra finally broke its silence on Thursday, with group executive of people Alex Badenoch saying the company had been "shaken" by the fact that an employee committed the crimes.

"We recognise the enormous harm and grief that many people have experienced due to the dreadful acts committed by Bradley Edwards," Ms Badenoch said in a statement.

Bradley Robert Edwards has been found guilty of murdering Jane Rimmer and Ciara Glennon, but acquitted of killing Sarah Spiers (top right).

Edwards was previously convicted of assaulting social worker Wendy Davis at Hollywood Hospital while he was on a job for Telstra in 1990.

He covered Ms Davis' mouth and tried to drag her into nearby toilets, but she broke free.

Cable ties were found in his pocket, he apologised and was sentenced at the time to two years' probation.

Ms Davis, whose named was suppressed until recently, has been critical of how Telstra handled the attack.

Not only did Edwards get to keep his job, he received a promotion not long after the crime, then went on to commit the rape and murders.

"Wendy Davis was brave enough to speak out at the time she was attacked, as well as recount those events recently," Ms Badenoch said.

"Telstra's response at the time let Ms Davis down and we are very sorry for that."

Ms Badenoch said throughout the investigation and trial, Telstra assisted police and prosecutors.

"During this process, it has not been appropriate to make any public comment that could have jeopardised the trial," she said.

Ms Badenoch said because the crimes happened decades ago, it was difficult to locate information and understand why certain decisions were made at that time.

"However, it is clear that we didn't respond in the way we should have or would today," she said.

Edwards will face a sentencing hearing in the WA Supreme Court on December 23.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Telstra 'sorry' over Claremont killer