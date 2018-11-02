Southeast braces for weekend scorcher

Crowds gather to escape the heat at Streets Beach, South Bank Parklands, Brisbane, Friday, October 26, 2018. South-east Queensland is experiencing unseasonably hot conditions for this time of year, with temperatures hitting the high thirties across the region. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

QUEENSLANDERS are preparing for a hot weekend ahead with parts of the southeast expected to reach nearly 40C over the next few days with summer just around the corner.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting clear skies and sunny weather in Brisbane until at least Monday as temperatures hover around 33C.

Along the coast the hottest day is likely to be Monday, when the temperature will peak at 33C on the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast.

In Warwick, Saturday is expected to hit 31C, and 35C on Sunday. It will go up to 36C on Monday.

It will be warmer in Gympie with a top of 33C predicted for Saturday, 35C for Sunday and 37C for Monday.

Meanwhile authorities are warning residents in inland areas to plan ahead to avoid heatstroke, with Ipswich expecting 37C on Sunday and 39C on Monday.

It will be even hotter in the state's southwest at St George, which is forecast to peak at a sweltering 42C on Monday and Tuesday.

On Saturday Brisbane is expected to reach a fine and sunny top of 32C, the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast 30C and Rockhampton 31C.

The chance of showers is likely in the north as Cairns, Townsville and Mackay all aim to reach 30C.

Inland Mt Isa is expecting 39C, Longreach and Charleville 38C while Birdville is expected to be the hottest in the state with a forecasted top of 43C.