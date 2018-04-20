Templeton firing for Tigers ahead of grand final replay

AUSTRALIAN RULES: Noosa supporters hope Tom Templeton's stunning display against Burleigh last weekend is a sign of things to come from him this season.

He bagged a string of majors in a 123-point round two rout at Noosaville, to help the Tigers bounce back from a season-opening loss to Springwood in the south-east Queensland competition.

"Nine goals from a midfielder is a fair effort.” club president Rob Purves said.

"He had a day out. There were three or four that he looked like he was trying to pass off but ended up rolling through, but he put them in the right spot.”

It's hoped there's more to come from Templeton, whether it's in the form of six pointers or otherwise.

"We hope so,” Purves said.

"He's pretty impressive. He's a hard-running midfielder.”

But Templeton and the Tigers are likely to be posed with a stern test at Weyba Road on Saturday.

A grand final replay against rival and neighbour Maroochydore awaits.

Noosa claimed last year's regular season premiership before being beaten by the Roos in the decider.

So the Tigers are eager to get some semblance of revenge.

"They knocked us off in the grand final last year so there is a bit of a payback (opportunity),” Purves said.

The match is also a traditional meeting, near Anzac Day.

The Roos won the corresponding fixture last year and they have also won their opening two matches of this campaign.

Meanwhile, Caloundra will travel to Coorparoo.

Maroochydore's state league women's team has a bye in their seven-team competition.