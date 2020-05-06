Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
MOST WANTED: Ten of Noosa's most wanted people.
MOST WANTED: Ten of Noosa's most wanted people.
News

Ten of Noosa’s most wanted

Matt Collins
6th May 2020 11:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOOSA Police are after any information to the whereabouts of the following people relating to incidents in the region.

Shop stealing, Noosaville.
Shop stealing, Noosaville.

1/ Mary St Noosaville

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday April 2 2020 at approximately 5:30PM.

Shop stealing, Noosaville.
Shop stealing, Noosaville.

2/ Mary St Noosaville

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Friday February 14 2020 at approximately 6:35PM.

Steal from vehicle, Peregian Springs.
Steal from vehicle, Peregian Springs.

3/ Kauri Cres Peregian Springs

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Steal from vehicle which occurred on Tuesday January 7 2020 at approximately 1:22PM.

Petrol drive off, Noosaville.
Petrol drive off, Noosaville.

4/ Eumundi Noosa Rd, Noosaville

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Petrol drive off which occurred on Saturday February 8 2020 at approximately 7:37PM.

Shop stealing, Noosaville.
Shop stealing, Noosaville.

5/ Gibson Rd, Noosaville

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday June 30 2018 at approximately 2:30PM.

Shop stealing Noosaville.
Shop stealing Noosaville.

6/ Mary St Noosaville

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday October 2 2019 at approximately 5:40PM.

Shop stealing, Noosaville.
Shop stealing, Noosaville.

7/ Mary St Noosaville

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Thursday January 9 2020 at approximately 12:20PM.

Shop stealing, Noosaville.
Shop stealing, Noosaville.

8/ Mary St Noosaville

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday January 8 2020 at approximately 12:30PM.

Shop stealing, Noosaville.
Shop stealing, Noosaville.

9/ Mary St Noosaville

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal - unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Wednesday January 8 2020 at approximately 12:30PM.

Break and enter, Peregian Springs.
Break and enter, Peregian Springs.

10/ Glen Abby Ave, Peregian Springs

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Break and enter which occurred on Thursday November 28 2019 at approximately 2:50AM.

If you can assist contact Policelink on 131 444.

noosa crime noosa's most wanted
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $45 FARES: Rock-bottom prices to reboot domestic travel

        premium_icon $45 FARES: Rock-bottom prices to reboot domestic travel

        Travel Tourists could be winging their way back into Queensland – and on airfares as low as $45 – as soon as the June school holidays.

        Backburn warning as 5000 firefighters banned

        premium_icon Backburn warning as 5000 firefighters banned

        News Queensland’s fire service has revealed a controversial Plan B

        Q&A: How return to school will work

        premium_icon Q&A: How return to school will work

        Education Answers about everything from including about tuckshops to camps

        Seasoned campaigner standing for Labor

        premium_icon Seasoned campaigner standing for Labor

        News Noosa once more turns to a veteran paramedic to try and deliver the seat of Noosa...