Tennis champs step up again for Noosa challenge

TENNIS: Noosa Tennis Club has completed its annual club championship.

In the open division the club had one of the strongest fields of players participating; demon- strating the quality of tennis the club has in its members.

Stephen Williams has an incredible record of 25 club titles in the past 38 years.

Williams and David McMahon have played against each other in the final 15 times in the past 19 years.

In recent years members saw both fight off challenges from some of the young up and coming talent to prevail, with Jordan Horner, Jaryd Puttergill, Liam Puttergill, Mathew Nenadic and Tristan McMahon all having a crack at the two veterans.

This year was no different with Jaryd Puttergill beating Williams in three sets, and Puttergill going down to Tristan McMahon in the hard-fought semi-finals 6/4, 6/4.

On the other side of the draw 15-year-old Horner held a 4 /1 lead in the third set but couldn't quite close the door on David McMahon, who went on to win the third set 6/4.

So history at the NTC would repeat itself again with a father-son play off: Back in 1981 teenager Williams beat his father John for his first NTC championship.

David and son Tristan McMahon both have aggressive games and three sets were decided with tie breaks.

David's experience got him over the line, for his 10th NTC championship title.