Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Dominic Thiem and Kristina Mladenovic have split.
Dominic Thiem and Kristina Mladenovic have split.
Celebrity

Tennis love story too good to be true

20th Nov 2019 6:00 AM

Dominic Thiem and Kristina Mladenovic sparkling form came as their relationship fell apart.

The tennis lovebirds appeared to be driving each other to new heights as Thiem made the final of the ATP's year-ending tournament in London and Mladenovic led France to Fed Cup glory in Australia.

But it's emerged the duo have split, ending a relationship that began in 2017.

The concurrent successes of the pair became a storyline as Thiem defeated Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic before falling to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the ATP Finals.

Thiem's father, Wolfgang, was asked about his son's relationship with 26-year-old Mladenovic during the event and on reflection hinted at the shaky state of affairs when asked why she wasn't in London.

Happier times.
Happier times.

"They do not spend too much time together - even if there are combined tournaments that allow them to meet," he said.

"She has a lot to do with the French team for the Fed Cup in Paris. They celebrate the title. Very happy for her."

The largest newspaper in Thiem's homeland of Austria reported the break-up. "There have been rumours circling around London that he (Thiem) had split from his girlfriend Kiki Mladenovic even before the Masters run to the finals," it read. "He has hidden it out of respect for the newly crowned Fed Cup winner."

Thiem, 26, and Mladenovic started dating in 2017 after she asked him for a warm-up hit in practice.

More Stories

dominic thiem kristina mladenovic relationship romance sport tennis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Appalling' driver hits 135kmh during danger race from cops

        premium_icon 'Appalling' driver hits 135kmh during danger race from cops

        Crime Dylan Brett Martin has appeared in court over night of road chaos,with the magistrate warning him he would be "entertainment" in prison.

        Noosa vandals trash toilet block

        premium_icon Noosa vandals trash toilet block

        Crime Noosa vandals create $42,000 of havoc as council shuts the door of loos at night.

        Cheers for Noosa’s wild koala survival

        Cheers for Noosa’s wild koala survival

        News Noosa Parks looks at koala survival over drinks at the pub.

        Sunnies mistaken for gun in offender restraint

        premium_icon Sunnies mistaken for gun in offender restraint

        Crime Man was not going for a gun - it was just a pair of dropped sunglasses.