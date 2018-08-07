Tense 24-hour race to test nation's best adventure racers

EXPECT tense and exciting racing over a sleepless 24 hours this weekend at Hells Bells adventure race.

More than 100 athletes will take part in the Noosa-based event which will start from Tewantin Noosa Lions Park on Saturday and cover more than 150km of trekking, paddling, mountain biking and abseiling.

Teams will receive maps at 9am, before setting off at 11.30am.

There will be 18 teams of four competing in the main Hells Bells event, looking to gain vital points as part of the five-race Adventure 1 series.

The winner of the series secures a $10,000 prize pool, including cash and entry into the world's biggest adventure race - GodZone in New Zealand. The five races included X-Marathon early this year, Rogue Raid in May, GeoQuest Wildside during June, with Bells Bells the fourth, while the finale is Wildside Myall during October.

Organisers take each team's top four performances over five rounds to find a winner.

"Given that this is shortest race on the A1 series calendar this year, and there have been a number of key changes to the line up of some of the top teams, Hells Bells could see the closest racing in 2018,” said team Rogue's Liam St Pierre.

"There are six or seven teams that I would not be surprised to see on the podium with any of number of these a legitimate title shot.”

Action from Hells Bells adventure race 2017.

Leading the rankings are Thought Sports, having secured two wins from three races. But Wurtulla's Dave Schloss will not be part of the crew this weekend, undertaking course design duties and assisting Wild&Co race director Chris Dixon.

Team Thunderbolt sit second on overall rankings, and are hunting their first win of the year after two tense second places.

St Pierre has Thunderbolt among the favourites, along with team JPRCA.com.au powered by Peak Adventure captained by Jarad Kohler as well as AdventureJunkie.com.au captained by Serge Kurov.

"Both of these teams sport competitors familiar to the top step of the podium at the big Australian adventure races,” he said.

"They've left their run too late for a top ranking in the national series but given their pure speed and experience could easily walk away with the title of 2018 Hells Bells champion.

"Indeed, Peak Adventure were leading last year's race for 90 per cent of the course before crossing the line second after a costly navigational error towards the end of the race, and will no doubt be looking to make amends this year.

"If nothing else, these two teams could act as disruptions to the dominance of the top four teams in the national series and throw a spanner in the works as teams hunt for their best four out of five results.”

There is also a shorter Fairy Bells course, which is about half the distance, for newcomers to adventure racing.

Adventure 1 premier teams standings

1st Thought Sports 273

2nd Thunderbolt AR 233

3rd Rogue Adventure 208

4th Wild Earth Tiger Adventure 174

5th BMX Bandits 163

6th Wild and Co Tiger Adventure 150

7th Everyday Life Fitness Tiger Adventure 133

8th Wild Flow Tiger Adventure 70

9th Peak Adventure 63

10th Tiger Adventure True North 43