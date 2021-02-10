Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A little tent city has popped up near Hervey Bay Community Centre.
A little tent city has popped up near Hervey Bay Community Centre.
News

TENT CITY: Mayor speaks on increasingly visible social issue

Stuart Fast
10th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour has spoken about the tent city which has grown behind the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre.

"Homelessness effects every single community in the world, I used to run the youth homeless shelter here on the Fraser Coast," he said.

"I know about homelessness, I know there are many different causes and each story is unique.

"I'm very pleased that the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre is working well with the State Government to find houses for them.

"It's very difficult to get a rental right now on the Fraser Coast … we need to find homes for them. As a society we need to make sure people have a home, homelessness affects people in different ways.

"If you're an adult looking for a job, it is incredibly hard. How do you hand out resumes if you don't have a home? It is severely restrictive on life opportunities and we need to find ways of finding new homes.

"There has always been homelessness on the Fraser Coast, it's just a bit more visible because of where the tents are.

"We are working with the neighbourhood centre and State Government to find homes for these people," Cr Seymour said.

The Chronicle ﻿first reported on the tent city on February 2.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ensnared by ‘beastly’ tale of tribal island survival

        Premium Content Ensnared by ‘beastly’ tale of tribal island survival

        News Harrowing drama tells the story of a group of children left stranded on an uninhabited island and their descent into savagery to survive.

        How young entrepreneur built booming side hustle

        Premium Content How young entrepreneur built booming side hustle

        Business A young business whiz has cracked the code to a successful side hustle by renting...

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Noosa cracks down on illegal campers

        Premium Content Noosa cracks down on illegal campers

        Council News Resident says parking bays at national park overrun by campers